Address: 7410 US Hwy 231 South, Dothan, AL 36301

Phone: (334) 677-3321

Facebook: facebook.com/DothanNational

Website: DothanNationalGolfClubAndHotel.com

Welcome to Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel

The 18-hole “Dothan National” course at the Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel facility features 7,504 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72. The course rating is 75.8 and it has a slope rating of 129 on Bermuda grass. Designed by Robert Simmons, the Dothan National golf course opened in 1967.

The Hotel was built shortly after the Hot Mineral Pool to accommodate guests who wanted to experience the therapeutic properties of the pool. Rooms and suites are available.

The 18-hole golf course was built in 1968 to complement the Hot Mineral Pool. The course is a championship caliber layout of over 7500 yards. It was host to the SEC Championship numerous times. It has a course rating of 75.8 and a slope of 129.

The architect, Robert Simmons, has built some of the most beautiful courses in the country. He is known for allowing the golf course to take the shape of the land.

Each hole at Dothan National is elegantly placed into the flowing hills of lower Alabama. Majestic pine trees line the holes. Wildlife is abundant throughout the course.