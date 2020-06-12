In. Out. And on your way...

The mission of AllSouth is to provide the community with higher-level ambulatory care similar to what would be provided in a more costly environment, like the emergency department, without the ER wait or the ER cost. We intend to provide cost-effective, timely medical care in a warm and friendly environment, reducing the number of visits to the emergency department. We have two convenient locations to take care of all of your illness, injuries and occupational medicine needs. Our board certified physician and nursing staff are focused on providing the highest level of care and understanding for what the patient is experiencing. No one wants to be ill or injured but when you are, you want to be at AllSouth Urgent Care.

How to Find Us

Phone: (334) 340-2600

Website: http://www.allsouthurgentcare.com/

Our Staff

Rick M. Weber, MD

Mary E. Weaver, MD

Ben Sneed, CRNP

Sydney Weber, CRNP

Jason Martin, CRNP

Autoplay Caption

Additional Locations

AllSouth Urgent Care - Dothan Pavilion

Located in front of Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Dothan Pavilion

4585 Montgomery Hwy.

Dothan, Alabama 36303

(334) 340-2600

Hours:

Monday - Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday 8:00am - 5:00pm

AllSouth Urgent Care - East

1052 Ross Clark Circle

Dothan, Alabama 36303

(334) 699-3600

Hours:

Monday - Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm