In. Out. And on your way...
The mission of AllSouth is to provide the community with higher-level ambulatory care similar to what would be provided in a more costly environment, like the emergency department, without the ER wait or the ER cost. We intend to provide cost-effective, timely medical care in a warm and friendly environment, reducing the number of visits to the emergency department. We have two convenient locations to take care of all of your illness, injuries and occupational medicine needs. Our board certified physician and nursing staff are focused on providing the highest level of care and understanding for what the patient is experiencing. No one wants to be ill or injured but when you are, you want to be at AllSouth Urgent Care.
How to Find Us
Phone: (334) 340-2600
Website: http://www.allsouthurgentcare.com/
Our Staff
- Rick M. Weber, MD
- Mary E. Weaver, MD
- Ben Sneed, CRNP
- Sydney Weber, CRNP
- Jason Martin, CRNP
Additional Locations
AllSouth Urgent Care - Dothan Pavilion
Located in front of Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Dothan Pavilion
4585 Montgomery Hwy.
Dothan, Alabama 36303
(334) 340-2600
Hours:
Monday - Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm
Saturday 8:00am - 5:00pm
AllSouth Urgent Care - East
1052 Ross Clark Circle
Dothan, Alabama 36303
(334) 699-3600
Hours:
Monday - Friday 8:00am - 6:00pm