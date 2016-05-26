Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan businessman arrested again in what appears to be ongoing domestic related dispute

Nicholals Nitkowski is led from a courtroom in this March 18, 2016 photo.
Nicholals Nitkowski is led from a courtroom in this March 18, 2016 photo.(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 26, 2016 at 7:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Dothan businessman already arrested multiple times this year has been charged with yet another crime.

Court records show Nicholas Nokowski, 50, was charged Tuesday with criminal mischief. He is accused of damaging the truck of belonging to a friend of Nitkowski’s former wife. Specifically, he is charged with putting sugar in the gasoline tank and cutting at least one tire. The incident allegedly occurred in February.

Nitkowski, earlier this year, was among two arrested for soliciting someone to carry out an assault in a domestic dispute. He later was charged with stealing a BMW automobile and breaking into the home of his former wife where computers were allegedly stolen.

Nitkowski, the owner of Dothan Marketing Group, was released from jail on his most recent arrest after a $4,000 bond was posted.

An update to this story can be found by clicking here.

Most Read

29-year-old Lindsay Herring Cosby (pictured) was nabbed by the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task...
Fugitive task force nabs Houston County woman
Dothan Multi-Vehicle Crash | Ross Clark Circle near S. Park Avenue | 11/29/23
Two injured, one critically in Dothan wreck
This Dusy Street property is vacant after the city of Dothan tore down the home.
Dothan home demolished but owner never told: Claims
The field and matchups are set and teams are ready to hit the hardwood for the 2023 Downtown...
2023 Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic bracket revealed
Murder suspect Mekhi Lawton at a stand your ground court hearing on November 27, 2023.
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

Latest News

Court records show District Judge Lori Ingram tossed the case on March 19, 2019, citing a...
Charges against Dothan businessman dismissed
Governor Ivey tabbed Brigadier General David Pritchett, a native of Jefferson County and an...
General Pritchett tabbed as new Alabama National Guard leader
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Adrienne Wilkins, Executive Director of the Headland Chamber of Commerce, joined News4 to talk...
Talking Headland Christmas events
A performance of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is coming to Ozark to raise money for the...
Talking Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer play coming to Ozark