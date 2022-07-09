DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -. Today Ozark Police and Fire Department squared off in the city hall parking lot to see who could receive the most blood donations.

With blood supply being critically low, both departments came together to find a way to give back to their community. They both regularly spend time in trauma centers, where people are always in need of more blood. All donations will be given to patients in those centers.

“Public safety is public safety. It doesn’t matter if it’s the police, EMS, or state troopers--we’re all in it for one reason--to take care of the citizens. And that’s what we’re doing today.”

Each department emphasized the goal of the competition, to serve and protect their community.

