ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new small business has planted its roots in the City of Progress. Southern Sippin’ specializes in “next-level” fountain drinks, teas, hot drinks and treats provides a spot for all ages to enjoy a little bit of southern hospitality.

Each drink on their menu is named after common southern slang.

They feature many different drinks such as the “Bless Your Heart”, “Daggum”, or the ever popular “Roll Tide” and “War Eagle”. These drinks feature different sodas and mix-ins such as Diet Coke or Sprite with fresh lemon, lime or a variety of different syrups and creamers.

Co-owned by Alyshia Smith and Jennifer Kimball, two Alabama transplants and Labor & Delivery nurses, their dream was to create a space for families and people of all ages to come together and make new, exciting memories.

The two renovated the old Enterprise welcome center, built in the 1970s, into a secluded and homey shop with porch swings, games and plenty of places to relax, enjoy a sweet drink and soak in a little bit of southern charm.

Southern Sippin’ is located in Enterprise, at 802 Boll Weevil Circle.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Friday until 10 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. They are closed on Sunday.

You can view Southern’ Sippin’s website and Facebook for more information. You can also call them at (334) 489-4141.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.