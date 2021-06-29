GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Only two in five Americans can correctly name the three branches of government, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. He signed three bills into law last week that aim to change that by requiring stronger civics education.

House Bill 5 is designed for kids in grades kindergarten through high school. The goal is to better understand citizens’ rights and responsibilities under the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Social Studies Curriculum Specialist John Rehm says the biggest change is that anti-communist information will be added to the curriculum.

Rehm says he believes that “Having the students doing the heavy lifting, have them do the thinking and doing the discussions on making these comparisons cause when students are doing the discussions when they are making the comparisons themselves, what winds up happening is that’s when they get the best education out of it.”

He also says that although the Florida Department of Education has not issued directives just yet, he believes those directives will involve more in-depth studies.

Rehm says their goal is “really aiming to make sure the students are going and learning is having an in-depth understanding of the Constitution and having an in-depth understanding of the Bill of Rights as well. Not just know what they are but know how they pertain to their lives.”

The bills will take effect Thursday and teachers will implement them in the fall.

