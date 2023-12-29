ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday is crucial for many small businesses.

The small business index reports the majority of small businesses rely on this time of year for at least one-quarter of their annual revenue.

One downtown business owner in Enterprise says she can attest to this and now knows how to prepare for next year’s holiday rush.

Jennifer Hickman owns Bliss on Main, a beauty salon that recently added a boutique option.

“The holiday season for this business has always been good. As a service provider, it has always been busy, especially for Christmas and doing hair and getting ready for pictures and holiday traveling and all that. This is actually our first time doing a boutique and it is doing really well,” Hickman said.

Overall, it has been a successful year for Enterprise with the addition of 19 new businesses.

At least 11 of those are small businesses in downtown.

