DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Covid-19 led to the shut down of many things, including our senior citizen centers in the area.

In Hartford, they are back up and running as strong as ever. Seniors are provided with a place they can kick back and enjoy one another. A good time can always be heard inside the Hartford Senior Center.

For Maybel McDonald, her daily goal is to create a party-like atmosphere.

“We have a lot of fun, and we laugh, and we talk and—I’m all over the place, you know, messing with somebody trying to make my day and their day.”

Senior Director, Wanda Doherty, says the center provides purpose for those participating daily.

“It just provides a place and a reason to get up every morning, and to brush your hair and get dressed and be around other people.”

Meals are provided Monday through Friday. Competitive games of bingo, painting, and other daily activities keep everyone engaged and never bored.

“It gives me something—something really nice to do. You know, that I can—you know, that really means something.”

For homebound seniors, a van transports meals on wheels daily. The center is open from 8-2.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.