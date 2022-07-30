DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Hartford is home to Pollard Milling Company Inc. The business provides cornmeal for the entire community. Co-Owner, Jimmy Pollard, calls the milling business a dying art. He’s been milling corn since his father started the business in 1962.

The company used manual techniques to fill and tie bags. Now, with modern technology, machines speed up the process. Thousand-pound stones used in the production process originate from the 1940s. They are still used today!

Pollard Mill distributes to most of Hartford and some areas in Southwest GA. Pollard says distributors and loyal customers help keep the business running.

He also says he plans to keep the company running for as long as possible.

