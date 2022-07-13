DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan urges residents to take caution when purchasing tickets to prevent being overcharged.

The warning comes after someone purchased tickets to a show at the Civic Center from a third-party seller. The buyer paid $350 more than the ticket’s face value. Although Alabama allows third parties to sell tickets, they must state that the prices may differ at the box office.

Director of Performing Arts, Marshall Perry, says that ticket sales should not go through secondary sites unless you know it is an established ticket seller for the venue. Perry also emphasizes the safest option for purchasing tickets is at the Civic Center or Opera House box office.

