DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Abbeville hopes to give one of its recreational parks a new purpose.

The Abbeville Recreational Complex was built nearly 30 years ago. Trees have grown through the cement, making it difficult to park and walk the trails.

The city wants to bring the park back to life.

Director of Parks and Recreation, Keith Barnes, started his career there when the complex was brand new. Now, over 20 years later, Barnes sees some changes he believes would encourage the city’s residents to come out and play. That includes a resurfaced trail that is handicapped accessible.

You know, our goal is to provide some type of recreation for every kid, every adult, in Abbeville--our community. And not just in Abbeville, but in our community.

The city hopes to receive the funds through grants to achieve its goals. There is no current timeline on when those funds might be available. Baseball and softball are currently played at the complex. They recently added Tae-kwon do as well.

For more information on the park’s updates, stay updated here at WTVY.com.

