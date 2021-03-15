DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mack Kirkland, a retired head basketball coach and educator, died Saturday at 81.

His 39-year career included stops in Opp, Rehobeth, Headland, and Dothan. He is perhaps best remembered as Dothan High School’s coach in the 1970′s.

Kirkland played college basketball at Chipola Junior College in Marianna and at Auburn University. He was also a 2004 inductee into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

“As an educator, he was a role model for his students and invested in their growth and success. As the family patriarch, he lived out daily how a husband, father and grandfather should serve God and his family,” per a Southern Heritage Funeral Home obituary.

Funeral services for Coach Kirkland will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Ridgecrest Baptist Church of Dothan. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10:45.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.