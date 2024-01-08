Wiregrass Gives Back
Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

