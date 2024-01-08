Teen shot to death in Eufaula identified

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The 15-year-old boy killed in Eufaula on Sunday was identified as Zyaire Kayon Hill, shot while riding in a car.

Barbour County Deputy Coroner Bradley Green said the deadly shot entered the driver’s side passenger door and struck Hill, who was riding in the front passenger’s seat.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Eufaula hospital.

Police have neither issued a statement regarding the investigation nor revealed if suspects have been identified.

The shooting prompted Eufaula and Barbour County schools to close on Monday with administrators saying safety of their students is their priority.

The school will also close on Tuesday because of the severe weather threat.

