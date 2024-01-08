Severe Weather Arrives Late Tonight

SYNOPSIS – The new work week starts off quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Business very quickly picks up tonight through Tuesday morning as a strong line of thunderstorms marches across the region. We’ll dry out again through the middle of the week, then a second round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms looks likely for Friday. We’ll turn sunny and cooler again by the weekend.

4WARN WEATHER DAY TUESDAY – A very potent storm system tracks across the eastern half of the country over the next couple of days, bringing a round of strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight and into Tuesday morning. Some rain starts falling with some thunder later this evening, but severe weather is not a very big concern then. The severe weather threat really starts ramping up after midnight as individual cells start moving into the area ahead of the main line of storms. These cells will be capable of producing tornadoes, and some of those could be strong, EF2+ tornadoes. The main squall line of severe thunderstorms follows quickly behind those cells, where we are likely to see a continued tornado threat embedded within the line. Damaging winds are also a major threat as well, with some gusts potentially reaching 75 mph or more. Most of the storms should exit our eastern counties before noon.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible by the evening. High near 56°. Winds ESE at 10-15 mph. 100% PM

TONIGHT – Scattered thunderstorms. Several strong to severe thunderstorms after midnight. Low near 52°, then increasing through the night. Winds SE at 20 mph+.

TOMORROW – Widespread severe thunderstorms during the morning, then partly cloudy High near 67°, then falling through the day. Winds SE to SW at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 40° High: 61°

THU: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible late. Low: 42° High: 57° 90% PM

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, some potentially severe, then partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 68° 90% AM

SAT: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 39° High: 55°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 62°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – *Storm Warning from 3 PM CST this afternoon to late Tuesday afternoon.* Extremely rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 20-25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts, increasing to 25-35 kts with gusts up to 45 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 4-6 feet, increasing to 6-9 feet.

