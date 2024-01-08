Wiregrass Gives Back
Schools ponder Tuesday schedules as bad weather approaches

School Bus (FILE)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Schools are pondering schedule changes for Tuesday with the threat of severe weather looming.

Administrators plan to make announcements by Monday afternoon, several people involved in the process told News4.

Severe weather with a chance of tornadoes, damaging winds, and dangerous thunderstorms is possible for late Monday night and Tuesday.

At least two school systems—Eufaula City and Barbour County—are closed Monday and Tuesday, with Monday’s shutdown in reaction to the apparent murder of one of its students shot over the weekend.

Schools will reveal schedule plans through their usual notification methods, and closings will appear on the WTVY website.

Regular class schedules are in effect on Monday.

