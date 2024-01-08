Wiregrass Gives Back
Potentially Severe Tuesday Ahead

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – While temperatures remain cool, cloud cover will steadily increase overnight into tomorrow as we await the arrival of showers and thunderstorms late Monday night. The potential for severe storms packing heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and some tornadoes will increase as warmth and moisture quickly flows into the Wiregrass early Tuesday morning. We’ll be briefly dry mid-week before another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms develops Friday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, rain developing late. High near 55°. Winds ESE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 52°. Winds SE at 20-30 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 52° High: 67° 100%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 55° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 37° High: 66° 70%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 53° 10%

SUN: Sunny between a few high clouds. Low: 33° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Very rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 4-9 feet.

