Owner and family threatened after restaurant charges extra fee for employees’ health insurance

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - JenChan’s, a family-owned restaurant in the Cabbagetown area of Atlanta, is garnering attention, including some negative, because it’s charging customers a health insurance fee for its full-time employees.

A message is posted outside the restaurant, on all menus and at the bottom of each receipt, saying the restaurant implemented a 4% health insurance fee after their premiums more than tripled last year.

“Thank you for being a part of our effort to ensure our staff can seek care for whatever mental or physical ailments they may face. We have appreciated all of the positive feedback from you, thank you! Please know that we will be more than happy to remove this for you without hesitation,” the notice also stated.

Emily Chan, owner of the restaurant that opened six months before the pandemic, said this fee has been in place for more than a year.

Emily Chan, owner of the restaurant, said the fee is voluntary and was instituted after their health insurance premiums tripled. (Source: WANF)

“We’ve only done this for a year and a half, right?” Chan said. “So, at the end of last year, we were able to cut a very small check, because that was it. There wasn’t a lot left over, but there was a little bit, to the employees who were on health insurance. Well, this year, it covered every single thing, and it was $2,000 off, which means that 4% is just like it’s almost the perfect amount of money to cover everyone’s premiums.”

Recently, the owner’s family has received threats about the extra fee. Restaurant staff said one customer in particular was upset about paying $2 extra.

“Someone just wasn’t happy about it. They ate food here, dined in and said nothing while they were here and went online to spill some nastiness about not just the health insurance but physically threatening Emily and Jen and their kid online,” said Sam Hammer, lead bartender at the restaurant. “Our owners take care of us by including a little charge for our health insurance, and it’s for all of our full-time employees, including me.”

The restaurant owner said she’s doing this to address what she calls a health insurance crisis.

“No one can afford it. Nothing has worked. We still have an employee that got turned down from health insurance this year. We have three different carriers for our small team, and we just felt like if we put it as a line item, then it would highlight that there’s an issue here and we need to pay attention to it,” Chan said.

Hammer said he’s been there since 2022, and really needed his own insurance since he just got off his parents.

“I don’t have money like that, and so I was just living my life without it and finally found this job randomly. And I fell in love with the people and the place, and because of them, I’m able to have health insurance. It’s a special thing. It’s not an industry standard at all,” her said. “I appreciate them for taking care of me, too.”

Many customers said off camera they were happy to help out the employees.

“It’s been pretty awesome, and we’ve been really busy this weekend, just people saying, ‘Hey, I hear what you’re doing for your employees. I work in the restaurant industry, and we never had health insurance,’” Chan said.

Chan and Hammer said most of the backlash has come from people in other areas of the country.

“The locals in Cabbagetown were like, ‘This is dope. We have no problem paying a little extra couple of dollars,’” Hammer said.

Chan said she hopes this will bring changes to the industry.

“I want people to talk about this. That’s why we have it as a line item, is because I feel like it’s worth a conversation. There’s an issue,” Chan said.

For now, Chan said she’s not changing a thing.

“Not changing a thing. The only thing I would change is if Congress does something, then I can just take that line item off completely and not even worry about it,” Chan said.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.