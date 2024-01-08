Motorcyclist dead after hitting trailer

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A motorcyclist died Monday morning when the rider’s bike struck a logging trailer, Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed.

He said the motorcycle struck a parked trailer along Alabama Highway 123 north of Ozark. The accident happened about 7 o’clock.

Cawley could not immediately release the victim’s name because he had not notified the next of kin.

