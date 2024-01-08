Eufaula schools closed after student gunned down

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Eufaula City Schools canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday after the fatal shooting of a high school student on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to the tragic events that have occurred in our community this afternoon and after conferring with local law enforcement, we are allowing them to conduct further investigations into the tragic events,” the school system said.

The Tuesday closing is also because of a severe weather threat.

While Eufaula police had not made an official statement on the shooting as of Sunday night, sources said the student was pronounced dead at a Eufaula hospital upon arrival.

It is not immediately known if police have a suspect in custody.

In neighboring Henry County, four people were shot Saturday at a party, though it is not known if the two incidents are related.

