Enterprise garbage collection adjusted for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - No garbage will be collected on Monday, January 15 as the City of Enterprise offices will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Monday’s regularly scheduled garbage pick-up will be moved to Tuesday, January 16 while Tuesday’s pick-up is now on Wednesday, January 17.

No other routes will be affected. All other curbside trash will be collected as time permits.

Residents are reminded to have all debris out on the curb by 7 a.m. on pick-up day.

Garbage will also not be collected on the holidays listed below:

Presidents Day (Monday, February 19)

Memorial Day (Monday, May 27)

Juneteenth (Wednesday, June19)

Independence Day (Thursday, July 4)

Labor Day (Monday, September 2)

Columbus Day (Monday, October 14)

Veterans Day (Monday, November 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28)

Black Friday (Friday, November 29)

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)

