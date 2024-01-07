Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Head-on collision claims 2 lives near Ashford
Jason Starr and his brother Darin were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the...
Daughter tells killer father, “F*** You”
46-year-old Sharon Denise Dobbs, also known as Sharon Parmer, was last seen wearing a dark...
Alert issued for missing Dothan area woman
Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Judy Carol Byrd, who spent years in public service, died Friday in Dothan. She was 77.
Longtime circuit clerk dies at 77

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
Senior Biden leaders, Pentagon officials unaware for days that defense secretary was hospitalized
Five people died following a house fire in West Virginia Saturday morning.
One adult, four children die in West Virginia house fire
(Source: CNN, KPTV, KATU, X, Getty Images)
Part of Alaska Airlines plane blows out, forcing emergency landing
Andy Brown, a highway equipment operator for the Brattleboro, Vt., Public Works Department,...
Residents across eastern U.S. and New England hunker down as snow, ice, freezing rain approaches