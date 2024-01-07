Wiregrass Gives Back
Several wounded, others injured in Henry County shootout

The incident happened at a field party where those who hosted it charged admission, a problem the sheriff said had occurred elsewhere.
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -Several people suffered gunshot wounds, and others received injuries in what law enforcement officials described as a shootout in Henry County.

“Four people were rushed to the hospital, and two underwent surgery but are expected to survive,” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship told News4. “The other two victims were treated and released.”

He said besides those who were shot, several others suffered injuries trying to flee the melee caused by an estimated six or seven shooters who opened fire late Saturday night.

The incident happened at a field party where hosts charged admission, a problem the sheriff said had previously occurred elsewhere in the county.

He plans to speak to county leaders about what he calls an ongoing issue, including a previous party in the same area as Saturday’s shooting in which deputies made no immediate arrests.

Blankenship described witnesses as “uncooperative,” though officers have identified “a couple” of suspects.

He said those of all ages attended the field party on private property along County Road 40, west of Abbeville.

