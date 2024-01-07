Oak Ridge Boy warns of scams preying on his illness

NASHVILLE TN.(WTVY) -Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall says evil people are attempting to capitalize on his illness that forced his retirement from the famous singing quartet.

“It has come to our attention that someone has recently been posing as Joe Bonsall and reaching out to fans by way of direct message,” the Oaks management team said this weekend on X, formerly Twitter.

He told fans not to share their personal information or send money based upon social media pleas that appear to come from Bonsall or his representative.

The post said he had neither a Facebook nor Instagram account.

Bonsall announced last week that he could not finish the Oaks’ retirement tour because of a neuromuscular disorder.

The quartet is known for a string of hits that include “Elvira” and “American Made.” Bonsall joined the Oak Ridge Boys in 1973.

