Dry For A Brief Time

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The next couple afternoons will cool back down to the 50s as dry air briefly rests over our area before the arrival of rain late Monday night. The arrival of warmth and moisture ahead of a cold front will encourage the development of potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Sunnier skies return mid-week before scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage spawns over the Wiregrass again on Friday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 58°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds N/E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy, rain developing late. Low: 40° High: 55° 60%

TUE: Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 54° High: 67° 100%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 55° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 5%

FRI: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 70° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 53° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

