Dry For A Brief Time

SYNOPSIS – The next couple afternoons will cool back down to the 50s as dry air briefly rests over our area before the arrival of rain late Monday night. The arrival of warmth and moisture ahead of a cold front will encourage the development of potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Sunnier skies return mid-week before scattered shower and thunderstorm coverage spawns over the Wiregrass again on Friday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – High cloudiness. High near 58°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds N/E at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy, rain developing late. Low: 40° High: 55° 60%

TUE: Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 54° High: 67° 100%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 55° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 5%

FRI: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 70° 70%

SAT: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 53° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/N at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.