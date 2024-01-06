Wildcats surge in second half, take down Dothan boy’s basketball team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves’ den was the place to be Friday night. Not only was it a major rivalry happening between Dothan and Enterprise, it was a key area matchup as we inch closer to the post season.
Final Scores: Enterprise 66, Dothan 60 (Boys)
Dothan 51, Enterprise 32 (Girls)
