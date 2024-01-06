Wiregrass Gives Back
Wildcats surge in second half, take down Dothan boy’s basketball team

Dothan owned the first two quarters, but Enterprise took over after halftime and pull off the 66-60 win on the road over their area and Wiregrass rivals.
By Briana Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Wolves’ den was the place to be Friday night. Not only was it a major rivalry happening between Dothan and Enterprise, it was a key area matchup as we inch closer to the post season.

Final Scores: Enterprise 66, Dothan 60 (Boys)

Dothan is now 2-2 in area play as their defense pushes them to a 51-32 win over the Lady Wildcats.

Dothan 51, Enterprise 32 (Girls)

