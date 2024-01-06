Wiregrass Gives Back
Slocomb Walking Trail construction to begin soon

The trail is expected to be a 2-mile connected loop with benches and picnic tables for people to enjoy the outdoors.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Slocomb Mayor Rob Hinson says the walking trail park in Slocomb will soon break ground.

This project has been in the making since the city applied for an ADECA grant in 2021.

Hinson said the trail is expected to be a two-mile connected loop with benches and pavilions along the path.

“Part of the process is you have to do your surveys, your environmental work, your archeological work, all of that had to be completed prior to construction beginning,” said Mayor Hinson. “It’s very exciting to know this project is going to come to fruition pretty soon.”

The park will be located off of McCollough Road and Highway 52, behind the old IGA property.

Hinson said the ADECA grant the city received will cover $100 thousand of the $156 thousand dollar cost, with the city matching the remaining balance.

Once construction is started, the contractor will have 90 days to complete it.

