Ozark water and sewer rates see slight increase

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - If you live in Ozark, you can expect to pay more money for water and sewer services.

Water rates have went up from $2.31 to $2.38 per 1,000 gallons, while sewer rates increased from $2.35 to $2.42 per 1,000 gallons. two thirty-one. It is now two dollars and thirty-eight cents per thousand gallons.

Ozark Utilities Board general manager Joe Sexton said they made the increase because materials to manage the water system are getting more expensive.

“The cost of chemicals for treating the water and wastewater has gone up. The cost of materials such as pipe fittings, brass, electricians cost, and health insurance cost. Our goal is to provide a high-quality service to the citizens of Ozark. We want to provide a good sewer system as well,” Sexton said.

Sexton said it costs $6 million a year to maintain the city’s water systems and board.

