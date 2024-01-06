Northview graduate declares for professional soccer draft

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Northview graduate recently declared for the upcoming professional soccer draft.

It’s a process that is by no means easy, something Adriana Wright knows very well.

While it may not be easy, the level of talent Wright has goes a long way.

The former high school two-sport standout helped the Cougars reach the state semifinals in soccer during her freshman through junior seasons, totaling 37 shutouts as a goalkeeper over three seasons including a career-best 13 in both her sophomore and junior campaigns. In 2018, Wright was also named MVP of the Alabama North vs South All-Star Game, and was also named Wiregrass Soccer Super 12 Player of the Year.

Wright took her talents to north Alabama for her collegiate career, committing to the University of Alabama-Huntsville (UAH) and playing with them for four seasons before a transfer in 2023 to spend one season at the University of North Alabama.

During her time with the UAH Chargers, Wright made 45 starts in the net, playing a total of 3,950 minutes and allowing just 74 goals, or an average of 1.69 per game, with 255 saves, 6 shutouts and 607 shots faced. Wright received several Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll honors, and was named as the conference Defender of the Week in October 2019.

During the one year playing for the Lions, Wright started in 18 games, playing 1,640 minutes and allowing 15 goals with 60 saves, 8 shutouts and 146 shots faced.

Wright also has playing time with two clubs, the North Alabama Soccer Coalition and the Peachtree City MOBA.

News4 Sports’ Briana Jones got to catch up with Wright ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Draft to discuss the journey to where she is now.

