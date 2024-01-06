Wiregrass Gives Back
Longtime circuit clerk dies at 77

Judy Carol Byrd, who spent years in public service, died Friday in Dothan. She was 77.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Judy Carol Byrd, who spent years in public service, died Friday in Dothan. She was 77.

Ms. Byrd was the longtime Houston County Circuit Clerk, a position she held for 14 years, following another 14 years as an employee in that office. She also spent five years at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home, with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Memorial Hill Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

According to her obituary, surviving Ms. Byrd are a son, Brent Snell (Sherry); four daughters, Monica Capps (Dwain), Tracy Kite, Lisa Barrett, and Amy Byrd; thirteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren; a special aunt that she dearly loved, Shirley Howell (James), along with many cousins, nieces, and numerous friends.

