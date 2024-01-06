Law enforcement gathers for training in Geneva

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 100 law enforcement officials from Alabama and the Florida panhandle visited Geneva Friday to receive some additional training.

The session, put on by criminal profiler Phil Chalmers, focused on profiling dangerous people and predicting violent incidents.

First responders were informed of indicators to keep an eye out for and how to establish a safety plan if danger arises.

“Hopefully, it’ll make our schools safer, make it better for law enforcement to work with our school administrators and school staff to recognizing these pre-indicators and to try to solve some issues before they become problems,” said Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock.

Mock also praised the Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (WRCD) Council for providing a grant to make this learning experience possible.

