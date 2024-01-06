How to watch Atlanta Hawks games for free over-the-air on WTVY

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NBA action is coming to WTVY’s subchannel lineup starting on January 12.

In late December, it was announced that the Atlanta Hawks and WTVY parent company Gray Television had agreed to bring 9 of the Hawks’ 10 remaining Friday night games for the 2023-24 season and one Sunday matchup to the airwaves in the team’s Atlanta market (Atlanta News First) as well as simulcasts to nine other Gray-owned stations, including WTVY.

Those ten games will be available in Dothan through The CW Dothan (ETVY). The CW Dothan is available to view through these providers:

Over-The-Air/Digital (Antenna) - 4.3 or 23.2

Charter Spectrum - 303

Comcast/Xfinity - 1168

WOW - 3 or 504

DirecTV - 14

Csprie/Troy Cable - 3

Hulu - CW+

The 10-game slate includes home and road matchups for the Hawks, with some marquee matchups against the Miami Heat (Jan. 19), Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 26), Phoenix Suns (Feb. 2), Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 9) and New Orleans Pelicans (Mar. 10). (WTVY)

The official full broadcast schedule is as follows:

Jan. 12 vs. Indiana Pacers

Jan. 19 at Miami Heat

Jan. 26 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 2 vs. Phoenix Suns

Feb. 9 at Philadelphia 76ers

Feb. 23 vs. Toronto Raptors

March 10 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

March 15 at Utah Jazz

Apr. 5 at Dallas Mavericks

Apr. 12 at Minnesota Timberwolves

All announced games and broadcasts are subject to change.

You can click here to view the complete Atlanta Hawks remaining season schedule, and you can find the full WTVY channel lineup programming schedule by clicking here.

