Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

How to watch Atlanta Hawks games for free over-the-air on WTVY

Ten Atlanta Hawks games will be available in Dothan through WTVY substation The CW Dothan...
Ten Atlanta Hawks games will be available in Dothan through WTVY substation The CW Dothan starting January 12.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NBA action is coming to WTVY’s subchannel lineup starting on January 12.

In late December, it was announced that the Atlanta Hawks and WTVY parent company Gray Television had agreed to bring 9 of the Hawks’ 10 remaining Friday night games for the 2023-24 season and one Sunday matchup to the airwaves in the team’s Atlanta market (Atlanta News First) as well as simulcasts to nine other Gray-owned stations, including WTVY.

Those ten games will be available in Dothan through The CW Dothan (ETVY). The CW Dothan is available to view through these providers:

  • Over-The-Air/Digital (Antenna) - 4.3 or 23.2
  • Charter Spectrum - 303
  • Comcast/Xfinity - 1168
  • WOW - 3 or 504
  • DirecTV - 14
  • Csprie/Troy Cable - 3
  • Hulu - CW+
The 10-game slate includes home and road matchups for the Hawks, with some marquee matchups...
The 10-game slate includes home and road matchups for the Hawks, with some marquee matchups against the Miami Heat (Jan. 19), Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 26), Phoenix Suns (Feb. 2), Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 9) and New Orleans Pelicans (Mar. 10).(WTVY)

The 10-game slate includes home and road matchups for the Hawks, with some marquee matchups against the Miami Heat (Jan. 19), Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 26), Phoenix Suns (Feb. 2), Philadelphia 76ers (Feb. 9) and New Orleans Pelicans (Mar. 10).

The official full broadcast schedule is as follows:

  • Jan. 12 vs. Indiana Pacers
  • Jan. 19 at Miami Heat
  • Jan. 26 vs. Dallas Mavericks
  • Feb. 2 vs. Phoenix Suns
  • Feb. 9 at Philadelphia 76ers
  • Feb. 23 vs. Toronto Raptors
  • March 10 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • March 15 at Utah Jazz
  • Apr. 5 at Dallas Mavericks
  • Apr. 12 at Minnesota Timberwolves

All announced games and broadcasts are subject to change.

You can click here to view the complete Atlanta Hawks remaining season schedule, and you can find the full WTVY channel lineup programming schedule by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Police Lights Generic
Head-on collision claims 2 lives near Ashford
Jason Starr and his brother Darin were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the...
Daughter tells killer father, “F*** You”
Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill...
Starr brothers receive life sentences for teacher’s murder
Clarence Abdul Ellis booking photo
Suspect in Ohio murder arrested in Dothan

Latest News

News4 Sports' Briana Jones talks with the Northview graduate ahead of the upcoming NWSL Draft...
One-on-one with Adriana Wright (FULL INTERVIEW)
FILE -- Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal (32) hangs from the rim after a slam-dunk during...
Magic to retire Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
Philip Montgomery
Philip Montgomery out at Auburn as offensive coordinator