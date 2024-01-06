Health risks of vaping for young people

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As more students head back to school for 2024, we are looking into a potential health concern for young people: vaping.

According to the FDA, over 2 million kids use e-cigarettes or vapes.

In 2023, there were changes in the age groups that use these devices.

The good news is that there was a 4% drop between 2022 and 2023 in the number of high school students vaping.

The bad news, however, is that there was an increase in overall tobacco product use among middle schoolers.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield is the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. He said there is research that proves vaping is not as harmless as young people think.

2023 was the 10th consecutive year of E-cigarettes being the most popular product among tobacco users.

This is according to the FDA which also said more than 1 in 4 young people are vaping daily.

The majority of those use flavored E-cigarettes.

“Chemicals that are food additives that are used to flavor the E-cigarettes are known to damage the small passageways in the lungs. Also, formaldehyde which can cause lung disease and heart disease,” Stubblefield said.

Although there is not much research on long-term use, there are health problems that have been observed from short-term use.

“One is called popcorn lung. People were getting sick and having symptoms and findings on x-rays that were associated with vaping. Also, a type of pneumonia that is very uncommon but can be associated with vaping. Also, a collapsed lung after vaping

Popcorn lung is a serious lung disease that over time, can result in respiratory failure.

Another byproduct of vaping is addiction. Research shows young people under 25 are more likely to form addictions than older adults.

“These products deliver a large dose of nicotine and these doses can be delivered very rapidly and it is possible to be chemically addicted to nicotine and those can cause symptoms of withdrawal which has been seen in young people,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

Area school systems like Houston County have implemented different rules to cut down on vaping in schools.

In Alabama, The minimum age to purchase electronic nicotine products is 21 years old.

