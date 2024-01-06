Dothan grad, former Troy Trojan Jabre Barber headed to Texas A&M

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - From Trojan to Aggie, a Dothan High graduate has found his next home to further his college football playing career. Jabre Barber will suit up for Texas A&M next season after entering his name in the transfer portal just last week.

This past season, Jabre was one of Troy University’s top receivers even after battling injury. He caught 25 passes for 351 yards with two touchdowns.

The junior averaged 14 yards per receptions and had multiple 100-yard games.

He finishes his time at Troy a two-time Sun Belt Conference champ with a bowl win. He joins the Aggies who finished 7-6 this past season and went 4-4 in the SEC conference.

