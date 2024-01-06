Dothan City Schools issues thousands of citations through child bus safety partnership

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools partnered with AngelTrax Technology back in March 2023, putting 89 cameras on buses.

The cameras are used to ensure drivers are careful when children are crossing the street getting off the bus.

So far, through the partnership, over 3,000 citations have been issued.

“You have children on board, and somebody goes through your stop armor. (The kids) notice that. They’ll say something about it. They’ll be like ‘Mr. Jerry, they didn’t stop,’ or ‘Mr. Jerry, don’t they know how dangerous that is,’” Jerry Eddings, a bus driver for Dothan City Schools, said.

Eddings has been a bus driver for 13 years. He said on his route, Westgate Village is where drivers run the stop signs the most.

“It’s a four-lane. And whenever you’re driving a school bus and you stop in the lane closest to the curb, you still got to stop. Oncoming traffic has to stop in both lanes and the ones beside you. I would have anywhere from fifteen to twenty cars a day run my stop arm,” Eddings said.

Steve Parrish, the Dothan City Schools public safety officer, said there are policies put in place for bus drivers. Before the stop sign comes, drivers get a warning.

“The yellow lights on the bus will come on 18 seconds before the red lights come. So, if the yellow lights are flashing on the school bus, chances are the red lights are fixing to come on and the red stop sign is coming out,” Parrish said.

All fines collected through the program will go back into the transportation system to benefit underserved student programs.

“That’s the reason the law was written that way. I think it has a positive impact, I think we have seen a reduction in the number of violations. Certainly, in the number of repeat violations,” Parrish said.

Parrish said over the last six months, people have gone to court to try to challenge their citations. He said 27 people have went, and all 27 people were still held liable to pay the fine.

