Charlie Platt reveals his list of influential Southeast pro wrestlers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If anyone knows Continental and Southeast Championship Wrestling, it is Charlie Platt. He called play-by-play for matches televised across Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee in the 1970′s and 80′s.. A couple of times he brawled himself.

With televised professional wrestling returning to the Dothan Civic Center for one night on March 2, we asked Charlie to list the most popular wrestlers he saw in this area.

With only one exception, he based his opinions solely on the impact on this area, though some went on to became WWE and WCW headliners.

Let’s ring the bell and get into the action.

Bob Armstrong promotional photo (Cageside Seats)

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong

Born Joseph James, the “Bullet” wrestled worldwide but spent much of his time in the Southeast. Babyface or heel, he was a ring tactician who knew how to work a crowd. Armstrong’s four sons became professional wrestlers. Before his ring career began in 1960, Armstrong was a Marine. After a cancer diagnosis, he died in August 2020.

Watch: Bob Armstrong sends message to Roddy Piper

Ken Lucas promotional photo (Internet Wrestling Database)

Ken Lucas

Like Bob Armstrong, he began his career in 1960 and bounced around several territories.

However, Lucas’s most tremendous success occurred in the Gulf Coast region, where he won singles and tag team championships. A fan favorite, he worked at flea markets after retiring from the ring.

Lucas died in 2014 at the age of 73.

Watch: Ken Lucas vs. Bob Armstrong

Leon “Wrestling Pro” Baxter (Slam Wrestling)

Wrestling Pro

Leon Baxter once said he would have become a sharecropper if not for professional wrestling. From Malone, Florida, his ring career began after a stint in the Navy. Like others on this list, he won numerous titles. As his career wound down, he became a Houston County Jail deputy. The Wrestling Pro died in 2019. He was 81.

Watch: The Wrestling Pro vs Rip Tyler

Mario Galento (Fandom)

Mario Galento

Born Bonnie Lee Boyette, few could sway an audience like he could. Mario was the quintessential heel, stopping at nothing to win a match. Reports revealed he was an Atlanta restauranteur who died in 1989 at the age of 74.

Dick Dunn promotional photo (Online World of Wrestling)

Dick Dunn

Born Richard Demonbreu, he was the working man’s wrestler—the local champion from Geneva County, Alabama. Dunn frequently teamed with Ken Lucas and had arguably his best matches against ring foe Wrestling Pro. Like the Pro, he would also have a law enforcement career.

Jerry Stubbs (Online Wrestling Center)

Jerry Stubbs

He succeeded as a baby face and heel, with and without a mask. Besides wrestling under his real name, he also donned the hood as Mr. Olympia and once referred to himself as Mister Perfect. Jerry Stubbs lives in the Pensacola area.

Watch: Jerry Stubbs vs Frankie Lancaster

Ron Fuller promotional photo (TNstud.com)

Ron Fuller

Born Ronald Welch, the Tennessee Stud was an in-ring performer and a businessman out of the square circle. He owned a wrestling territory and came from a wrestling family. He is an author, last penning Brutus, a fictional book that has nothing to do with the wrestling business.

Watch: Ron Fuller introduces himself to Alabama

Robert Fuller promotional photo (Fandom)

Robert Fuller

Born Robert Welch, Ron’s brother entertained sell-out crowds across the South and the nation. Like his sibling, he was part of the Stud Stable that included Dutch Mantel, Sid Vicious, Cactus Jack, and others. He spent several years in WCW as Col. Robert Parker and Tennessee Lee in the WWE.

Watch: Steve Armstrong & Tommy Rich vs Robert Fuller & Jimmy Golden (5/19/86) featuring Dr. Love

Brad Armstrong promotional photo (Cageside Seats)

Brad Armstrong

Born Robert Bradley James, he is the son of Bullet Bob Armstrong but carved a magnificent career in his own right. He died on November 1, 2012, at 50. Charlie said that his in-ring skills exceeded those of his famous father, Bullet Bob Armstrong.

Watch: TV Title Tully Blanchard vs Brad Armstrong Pro April 11th, 1987

Don Carson promotional photo (Online Wrestling World)

Don Carson

Donald Edward Gaston strutted like no other. He bounced around several territories before landing in the Gulf Coast region, where he wrestled and managed others, including the Mongolian Stomper. Carson was a sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee.

Jimmy Golden promotional photo (Ainsworth Sports)

Jimmy Golden

Born in 1950, Golden was a cousin to the Fullers and, as they did, grew up in a wrestling family. He was a Stud Stable member who became Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and Jack Swagger, Sr. in WWE. Golden is retired.

Watch: Jimmy Golden vs. Buzz Sawyer

Greg Peterson promotional photo (Fandom)

Greg Peterson

Like others, he bounced around territories but found his most tremendous success in Georgia and Alabama, frequently tussling with Galento. Outside the ring, Peterson was a locksmith who lived in Bonifay, Florida.

Watch: Greg Peterson vs Dick Dunn

Mongolian Stomper (Slam Wrestling)

Mongolian Stomper

Though Archibald Edward Gouldie billed himself as the Mongolian Stomper, he was Canadian. He won the Southeast Heavyweight Championship several times. He, too, was a deputy sheriff serving in Tennessee. Stomper died in 2016.

Watch: Mongolian Stomper vs Frank Monte

Hulk Hogan promotional photo (Memphis Championship Wrestling)

Hulk Hogan

Charlie Platt said this was tough because Hulk—real name Terry Bollea- spent such a short while in the southern territory, using the name Terry Boulder.

However, no other wrestlers who passed through reached the heights of international fame, good enough to earn a spot on Charlie’s list.

Watch: Terry Boulder (Hulk Hogan) vs The Outlaw

