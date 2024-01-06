Alert issued for missing Dothan area woman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police issued an alert Friday night for a missing woman last seen outside on December 26.

According to officers, Sharon Denise Dobbs, also known as Sharon Parmer, told her brother as she left her home in the 4500 block Iris Road home that she was headed to visit a friend and would return the following day.

The 46-year-old woman was last seen wearing a dark gray, zip up hoodie, blue jeans, along with black and white tennis shoes.

Dobbs is 5′7′' with brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on her whereabouts should call Dothan Police at (334) 793-0215 or (334) 615-3632.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.