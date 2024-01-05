Wiregrass Gives Back
U.S. Congressman Jerry Carl visits the Wiregrass

Carl hopes to be re-elected to his redrawn District One congressional seat, which he's held since 2021.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Republican Jerry Carl hopes to be elected to represent Alabama’s newly drawn congressional District 1 seat.

The incumbent Mobile native has been in office representing District 1 since 2021, which now will include the Wiregrass counties.

Carl started multiple small businesses before branching out into politics.

Despite redistricting changes, the businessman believes his values align with most of the wiregrass counties he could represent if elected.

“It is a new district but it is still the same Alabamians. We all have the same needs; We all have similar stories so it is just getting the message out and getting folks like in this meeting today to understand that I understand what they wiregrass needs and what they want and to give me the chance to fo do it for them,” Carl said.

Carl is running against fellow incumbent, U.S. Representative and Enterprise native Barry Moore who holds the seat in Alabama’s current second congressional district.

