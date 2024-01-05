Wiregrass Gives Back
Two new fire stations coming to Dothan

It's a project the city of Dothan has planned for several years, all to enhance the area's fire safety.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two new fire stations are on their way to Dothan, with construction progressing towards completion by the summer.

The new Station 10 will be located close to West Main Street, while the new Station 3 on Westgate Parkway will be relocated off Whatley and John D. Odom Road.

Andrew Love, the general services director of the City of Dothan, said re-positioning the city’s fire stations will be helpful for all.

“The fire department did an analysis and determined we kind of needed to split. It’s all based on response times and coverage up for the city,” Love said.

Love said each fire station cost roughly $6 million.

“Both of the stations are up, the roofs are on. We are looking to put windows and doors in station 10 soon. And kind of drying it in, as a term they would use,” Love expressed.

Love said these stations will be the first new department structures to be built in twenty years. He said Dothan puts a quick response time at the forefront, resulting in a good IDO rating.

”We pride ourselves on being a good city and providing for the people as best as we can. Maintaining a good fire department, with the new equipment and new stations, is something we do to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s money for the city of Dothan,” Love said.

Love said they are on good timing when it comes to completion and the budget.

