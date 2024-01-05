Showers and Storms Likely Tonight

SYNOPSIS – This morning has played out very similar to the last couple of mornings with clear skies and chilly temperatures, but expect to see some changes moving in through the rest of the day. The arrival of a storm system will increase clouds through this afternoon, then rain chances are on the increase by the evening and overnight hours around the Wiregrass. Some strong to severe storms are possible mostly along the Gulf Coast while we primarily see showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds farther inland. We clear out and temperatures stay fairly seasonable through the weekend, then a second round of thunderstorms rolls through Monday night and Tuesday morning. That round of storms could feature a more widespread and a more potent round of strong to severe storms.

TODAY – Increasing clouds by the afternoon. High near 63°. Winds SE at 10 mph.

TONIGHT – Showers and a few thunderstorms, mostly over our southern counties. Low near 52°, then increasing through the night. Winds SSE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 65°, then falling through the day. Winds W at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy with primarily high clouds. Low: 40° High: 61°

MON: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible late. Low: 42° High: 57° 90% PM

TUE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, some potentially severe, then partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 68° 90% AM

WED: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 39° High: 55°

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 62°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Gale Warning this evening through late tonight, High Surf Advisory until 5 PM CST Saturday, High rip current risk through late Sunday night*. Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts, becoming SE at 20-25 kts with gusts up to 30 kts this afternoon. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.