Rain, Then A Dry Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain moves across the Wiregrass for the first half of Friday night, with some stronger thunderstorms in the Florida Panhandle. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, followed by rain arriving later Monday. A surge of warm and humid air for Tuesday morning will lead to potential severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms. Low near 52°.  Winds SE/W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Turning partly sunny. High near 64°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°.  Winds WNW at 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 61° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, rain developing.  Low: 40° High: 57° 60%

TUE: Early showers and thunderstorms, some strong. Low: 54° High: 67° 100%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 57° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 66° 5%

FRI: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 52° High: 70° 70%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 20-25 kts.  Seas offshore 7-10 feet.

