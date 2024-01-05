Wiregrass Gives Back
Philip Montgomery out at Auburn as offensive coordinator

Philip Montgomery
Philip Montgomery(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University announced today that they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery after just one season.

Head coach Hugh Freeze released a statement today saying, “I informed Philip today he would not be retained as our offensive coordinator. Philip is a good coach and a good man. Decisions like this are never easy. However, I decided this is best for our program moving forward. I’m appreciative of his efforts this past year and wish him nothing but the best.”

No word on who Montgomery’s replacement will be as the Tigers look to rebound after an abysmal 6-7 season capped off by a 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

