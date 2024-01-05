Wiregrass Gives Back
A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate earthquake felt in Los Angeles and other parts of southern California.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage.

The quake was felt as a slight rocking in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no immediate reports of injury or damage to buildings and other infrastructure within the city.

To the east of Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County fire authorities also said there were no damage reports or calls for service related to the quake.

The quake occurred in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together, veteran seismologist Lucy Jones said in a social media post. In 1970, there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock close to the same location, she said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

