Love Like Lexi Project visits Wiregrass area school to talk to parents

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama mother is providing a platform for parents and students to bring a conversation that can be tough and uncomfortable to the forefront.

Andrea Mills is a mother, nurse, and suicide awareness advocate. She made a stop in Kinston to speak to the parents of students at Kinston High School about suicide prevention.

Coffee County Schools invited parents to a Choose Life Assembly.

Tami Cosby is a district administrator with Coffee County Schools who brought the project here after hearing about how it has impacted other schools.

“Suicide prevention, awareness, and training is a priority. So, we had the opportunity to request funding from the state for a project and this is one of the projects that we were so excited to be able to ask for,” Crosby said.

This assembly is a part of the Love Like Lexi Project, which has made its way to many schools in the state of Alabama and Georgia. A mission inspired by one of the most painful moments of Andrea Mill’s life.

“I really wanted to understand what had happened and what she needed in that moment but did not have that could have changed that situation,” Mills said.

Lexi Webb was Andrea’s daughter. Her mother describes her as a loving person who loved softball and listening to music.

In 2019, the high school senior took her own life. At the time of her death, Lexi was just 18 years old.

After this tragedy, Andrea went on an almost two-year quest for answers.

Through the darkness, the Love Like Lexi Foundation was created.

“I truly believe that the things we share in the parent assembly and the student assembly are the very things that I needed to know as a parent that could have changed the outcome at our home, but also as a student that she needed to know as well,” Andrea said.

The project begins with an assembly where the story of Lexi Webb is shared. From there, students are given workbooks, and teachers are trained to incorporate this into the classroom.

Parents are a vital part of the project according to Mills who said the project also gives them resources and answers as to what the signs are.

Andrea Mills hopes her story will motivate parents to take a second look at their child’s mental health.

“Without this story, I am fully aware that we wouldn’t be able to speak any truth, life, and hope, without the story because it is a real-life story of a real person,” Mills said.

Andrea and the Love Like Lexi team will visit 8 other Wiregrass schools in the coming months to spread awareness about suicide prevention.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.