Head-on collision claims 2 lives near Ashford

Police Lights Generic
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people died in a two-vehicle wreck in Houston County Thursday night.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as Martre Laquan Riley, 45, of Tallahassee, Fla., and Christopher Lee Bostwick, 31, of Ashford.

The vehicles they drove crashed head-on along U.S. 84, about seven miles east of Ashford.

Investigators say Bostwick was not wearing a seatbelt.

