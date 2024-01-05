Wiregrass Gives Back
HCSO investigating multiple swatting calls

Sheriff Donald Valenza says this is not just a waste of resources, but can be very dangerous.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of swatting calls made over the last three days.

Swatting is when a false report is called into 911, resulting in the SWAT team to be dispatched.

In Alabama, swatting is classified as a Class A misdemeanor, punishable up to a year in jail. Swatting can be charged as a felony whenever the call includes false reports of homicide, bomb threats or causes evacuations at a building.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said he’s confident he and his team will find the person making the calls.

“What’s happened the last couple of days falls under a terroristic threat, which is a felony,” said Sheriff Valenza. “We are going to address it as a felony when we are able to locate them. We will locate them, sooner or later.”

