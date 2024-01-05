Families concerned Social Security increase not enough

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The cost of living adjustment (COLA) for social security benefits is increasing 3.2% in 2024.

While the increase is above the annual average, it is the lowest increase since 2020, and many Wiregrass families are upset with the change.

“I felt like it was a slap in the face,” said Janice Johnson. “I mean, there is no way anybody can get by with this.”

According to the Social Security Administration, a 3% increase will bring the average retirement beneficiary about an additional $50 a month.

Miss Johnson says with her benefits, she will only receive about 12 additional dollars monthly. This has lead her husband, 70-year-old Billy Johnson, to consider looking for a new job after his upcoming knee surgery.

“I’ve been working with farmers around here trying to make extra money,” said Mr. Johnson. “I am going to have to go back to work somewhere. We just can’t make it on what we get.”

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is increasing their monthly premium by 6% in 2024.

Similar to CMS, groceries saw a 6% inflation rise in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Burger family of Dothan, Christina and Jason, said the 3.2% increase in benefits is basically gone before it even hits your bank account.

“You’re still making more than you did last year, but everything is tied together, especially within the government,” said Jason Burger. “When you have premiums, copays, deductibles and start adding those up, it’s almost as if you didn’t get anything.”

Both families say it’s time for those in need to take a stand before it is too late and people start losing necessities.

“I think we all need to stick together and do something,” said Janice Johnson. “We could picket the White House, but who can afford the gas to get there? Something has to be done. Everyone has to stand up and say something.”

The last two years, COLA has increased 5.9 percent and 8.7 percent respectively.

