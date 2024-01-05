Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Clarence Abdul Ellis booking photo
Suspect in Ohio murder arrested in Dothan
Darin Starr (left) and Jason Starr (right) were convicted on charges they conspired to kill...
Starr brothers receive life sentences for teacher’s murder
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: New Jersey Fire, latest Jobs Report Released
Rescue crews from multiple departments responded Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped...
Crews rescue 2 men trapped inside grain bin
Authorities said Maxine McManaman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Florida.
TSA manager faces felony charges for allegedly falsifying documents, federal agency says
FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame...
Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey