Dothan shows commercial growth in 2023

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The vice president of Dothan’s economic development said 2023 was a successful commercial year for the Circle City.

Colton Cureton said there’s been plenty of downtown growth, highlighting new additions like the recently added SmartBank, Burlington Coat Factory and a new walk-in clinic coming soon.

To open these businesses involved millions of dollars in investments, which the city is more than happy to see.

“I love to see the improved commercial capacity we have in the community, because that improves the quality of life for all of our citizens that you have here. I’m young... we like to shop, our significant others like to shop. Family members and things like that. So you’ll be able to keep the local sales tax within the community here,” Cureton said.

He said this year there will be a lot of developing and redeveloping projects downtown.

Other growth projects coming to Dothan include Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which is coming soon in the old TGI Friday’s building off Ross Clark Circle.

