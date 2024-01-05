Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan shows commercial growth in 2023

Among some of the big new additions to the Circle City include the new Burlington Coat Factory, SmartBank and a new walk-in clinic coming soon.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The vice president of Dothan’s economic development said 2023 was a successful commercial year for the Circle City.

Colton Cureton said there’s been plenty of downtown growth, highlighting new additions like the recently added SmartBank, Burlington Coat Factory and a new walk-in clinic coming soon.

To open these businesses involved millions of dollars in investments, which the city is more than happy to see.

“I love to see the improved commercial capacity we have in the community, because that improves the quality of life for all of our citizens that you have here. I’m young... we like to shop, our significant others like to shop. Family members and things like that. So you’ll be able to keep the local sales tax within the community here,” Cureton said.

He said this year there will be a lot of developing and redeveloping projects downtown.

Other growth projects coming to Dothan include Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which is coming soon in the old TGI Friday’s building off Ross Clark Circle.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six famous people who came from Dothan, Alabama
Six famous people who came from Dothan
Fire fighters on scene of structure fire in Webb
Sheriff confirms shootings were attempted murder and suicide
Dothan Utility customers impacted by a 2019 data breach could be entitled to compensation. ...
Power restored in Dothan after transformer fire
Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Auburn, AL. Missy Hazeldine
Former AU coach Chizik out as North Carolina defense coordinator
Clarence Abdul Ellis booking photo
Suspect in Ohio murder arrested in Dothan

Latest News

This year's COLA is the lowest increase since 2020.
Families concerned Social Security increase not enough
Andrea Mills made a stop at Kinston High School to share her story and resources about suicide...
Love Like Lexi Project visits Wiregrass area school to talk to parents
COLA, or Cost of Living Adjustment, benefits are increasing this year by 3.2%, but is it enough?
Families sound off about COLA adjustments to Social Security
Andrea Mills made a stop at Kinston High School to share her story and resources about suicide...
Love Like Lexi Project speaks to Wiregrass area high school parents