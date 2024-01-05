4Warn Weather Day issued for Tuesday, January 9

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Tuesday, January 9 due to the threat of severe weather for the Wiregrass area.

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul:

“A large storm system will track across the central and eastern part of the country, with warm and humid air to engulf the Wiregrass by Tuesday morning. Combined with strong wind energy in the atmosphere, showers and thunderstorms will become likely, with some of the thunderstorms potentially severe. Early indications are we’ll see ingredients coming together to produce gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. The exact timing and placement of the main impacts will be fine-tuned by early next week.”

We’ll provide live coverage on TV as-needed, with continuous live streaming coverage on our digital platforms. The easiest way to get the live stream is at the bottom of the homepage of the 4Warn Weather App, or by watching the livestream below this story.

